INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is continuing their celebration of their newest family member.

The baby elephant was born on Sept. 4 (Labor Day) to mother Zahara.

Now, the Indianapolis Zoo is turning to visitors and followers to name the baby.

Voting opened on Monday for followers to choose between three names — Maji (meaning water), Jabari (meaning fearless or brave), and Zambezi (Meaning great river).

Voting is open through Oct. 16 at noon.