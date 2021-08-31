Indy Zoo plans to vaccinate animals against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is planning on vaccinating animals against COVID-19.

In a statement, the Zoo announced that in order to protect the animals in their care, they have made the decision to use the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine approved for cats and dogs.

They said the vaccine was develop by U.S. veterinary pharmaceutical company, Zoetis, and the doses are expected to arrive sometime this summer.

The Zoo explained that they planned to vaccinate susceptible or potentially susceptible species, such as big cats and primates.