Indy Zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered Addra gazelle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo has added a new member to their Zoo family with the birth of a critically endangered Addra gazelle born on Nov. 6.

The male calf, who has not been named yet, was born to the Zoo's seven-year-old female gazelle, Swann, and weighed just 11 lbs. at birth.

The Zoo says both baby and mother are doing great, and because Addra gazelles are so critically endangered, this birth is even more special for the Zoo.

According to the Indianapolis Zoo's website, during the cold winter months, the gazelles will remain in their cozy indoor facility with the rest of the Zoo’s herd. When the weather warms up in the spring, guests will be able to see the newcomer in the giraffe yard in Plains.