IndyCar asks DHS to stop using Speedway branding for new Indiana detention facility

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar has stated that they were not aware of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) plans to use their branding to announce a new detention center, dubbed the "Speedway Slammer."

The organization has formally requested that their name and imagery no longer be associated with this initiative.

The clarification comes on the heels of DHS’s announcement revealing plans for a second detention facility in Indiana.

During a recent post on X, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem noted, “Today, we're announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country.”

Accompanying the announcement was a social media post by DHS featuring an image that appeared to depict an IndyCar vehicle with the word "ICE" branded on it.

Molly Craft, a spokesperson from the governor's office, confirmed to WRTV that the new 1,000-bed facility will be located at the Miami Correctional site, adjacent to Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, which includes a dedicated landing strip.

In response to the announcement, IndyCar released a statement expressing its surprise at being included in the plans.

“We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of yesterday’s announcement. Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.”