IndyFringe Festival celebrates 20 years in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The 20th Annual IndyFringe Festival is a celebration of all performing art forms: drama, comedy, storytelling, dance, music, magic and more.

It’s the state’s largest performing arts experience, featuring over 500 artists and 69 unique shows across 6 different stages, all within a mile of each other.

“It’s a great opportunity for local artists to come together. I always describe it as a theater kid summer camp. We’re all here together. We’re all here to see each other's shows and support one another," Kelsey Van Voorst with Defiance Comedy said.

WRTV

They’ll be performing “Dysentery! The Musical,” a brand-new original musical about an Oregon Trail misadventure, based on the iconic computer game.

“Nostalgia, whimsy and a little bit of blue humor in musical format," Van Voorst said.

Hannah Embree with Apartment Productions is producing a piece for IndyFringe for the third year.

“It’s a really approachable way to produce your own work. As a young, independent artist, it’s hard to get your foot in the door. Especially if you wanna do your own thing. The fringe festival is a great opportunity for that," Embree said.

The play is called Aria Da Capo.

Indy Ghost

“It’s a play that has some comedy, some tragedy. It subverts a lot of traditional theater tropes," she said.

Since 2005, IndyFringe has brought over 217,000 guests to the Mass Ave Cultural Arts district, and returned over $2.5 million dollars to the artists.

The festival runs until Sunday, August 24.