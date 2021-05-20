IndyFringe Theatre Festival returns in August

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival is back!

It returns in August and runs from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 with a revamped format to showcase local and other talent from around the Midwest region, while providing a safe experience with both indoor and outdoor venues, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

This year's festival will be spread out over three extended weekends with performances running Thursday through Sunday.

Audiences can expect to see the mix of comedy, drama, dance, cabaret, magic and unexpected surprised they have come to love at IndyFringe.

All venues will be in the Mass Ave. Cultural Arts District, including the Basile Theatre and the Play Ground at IndyFringe, The OutBack at the District Theatre, The Athenaeum, and The Oasis at the Murat.

Forty productions have been confirmed with more to be announced. These productions will be created by more than 280 performers and production staff.

Ticket sales will be announced over the summer. Visit indyfringe.org for more information.