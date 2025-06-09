IndyGo announces closures and detours affecting Blue Line

INDIANAPOLIS — Major construction closures and detours impacting the Blue Line will begin on or after June 16, IndyGo announced on Monday.

According to the release, the first construction closure will happen along Washington Street, between North White River Parkway and Belmont Avenue. IndyGo says this closure will take place for about six months to construct new storm sewer trunk lines.

As for the North White River Parkway to Belmont Avenue closure, IndyGo said westbound lanes will be closed to through traffic. Westbound traffic will detour around the closure using North White River Parkway, Michigan Street and Holt Road, and eastbound lanes will remain open.

IndyGo said Route 8 will also need to detour around the closure using North White River Parkway, Michigan Street and Belmont Avenue. All westbound bus stops along Washington Street, between North White River Parkway and Belmont Avenue, will be closed.

IndyGo assures that temporary stops will be located near the intersection of Washington Street and North White River Parkway and the intersection of Washington Street and Belmont Avenue.

During the six-month closure of West Washington Street, IndyGo says the intersection of Washington Street and Harding Street will close for approximately two months. Only eastbound traffic will be allowed through the intersection during this phase. Northbound traffic will take Oliver and Belmont avenues and Washington Street to detour around the closure. Southbound traffic will use Washington and West streets and Kentucky and Oliver avenues. Southbound trucks will follow Washington Street to West Street, then use I-70 to return to Harding Street.

More information with the latest updates on the construction schedule, planned detours and more can be found HERE.