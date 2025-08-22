IndyGo announces fare increases, which go into effect January 1

INDIANAPOLIS — The cost to ride IndyGo buses is set to go up.
On Thursday, the board of directors approved an update to its fare policy. IndyGo's fare has remained unchanged since 2009.
“A modern, accessible transit system is the backbone of a thriving city,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz in a press release. “Fare increases are never easy, but this step is about protecting the service our riders depend on. IndyGo remains committed to putting customers first and ensuring our system remains safe, reliable and accessible for all who depend on it now and into the future."
After the costs of fuel, labor and vehicle maintenance have increased significantly over the past 16 years.
The plan includes:
- A base fare increase from $1.75 to $2.75 for fixed route service, effective Jan. 1, 2026.
- Daily fare capping using MyKey = $4.00 to $6.00
- Weekly fare capping using MyKey = $15.75 to $24.75
- Fare increases for riders of IndyGo Access, paratransit service, effective July 1, 2026.
- ADA Area = $3.50 to $5.50
- Premium Area = $7.00 to $11.00
- Same Day = $10.00 to $15.00
- Stopping the sale of 10-trip, 31-day, S-Passes and Summer Youth Passes July 1, 2026.
- No longer accepting 7-day, 10-trip, 31-day, S-Passes and Summer Youth Passes July 1, 2027. (NOTE: Even though IndyGo is discontinuing the sale of the 31-day paper passes, riders can enjoy similar benefits through MyKey.)