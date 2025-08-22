IndyGo announces fare increases, which go into effect January 1

INDIANAPOLIS — The cost to ride IndyGo buses is set to go up.

On Thursday, the board of directors approved an update to its fare policy. IndyGo's fare has remained unchanged since 2009.

“A modern, accessible transit system is the backbone of a thriving city,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz in a press release. “Fare increases are never easy, but this step is about protecting the service our riders depend on. IndyGo remains committed to putting customers first and ensuring our system remains safe, reliable and accessible for all who depend on it now and into the future."

After the costs of fuel, labor and vehicle maintenance have increased significantly over the past 16 years.

The plan includes:

