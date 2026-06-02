IndyGo announces transition to new ‘MyKey+’ e-fare system

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — IndyGo is transitioning to a new e-fare collection system called MyKey+ in July. The launch includes a new app and fare card and marks the end of ticket vending machines and several types of paper passes.

Starting July 1, riders can create a MyKey+ account online or by downloading the MyKey+ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

They can also get a new card at the Care Center Desk in the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, by calling the Customer Care Center at (317) 635-3344 or at upcoming open house sessions at the CTC in July and August.

IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz says MyKey+ will make payment easier.

“The launch of MyKey+ builds upon the success of IndyGo’s existing fare system while introducing new tools that make paying for transit easier, more flexible and more equitable for our riders,” Pyrz said. “Importantly, these upgrades maintain access for cash-paying customers while expanding the convenience and consistency of the rider experience across our network.”

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the new system will include several new features:



Fare capping without the need for a MyKey+ account.

Negative balance enabled to pay for one more ride.

Multiple Riders on one payment method.

100+ retail locations to reload accounts.

More validators on board Red and Purple Line buses.

As part of the transition, ticket vending machines will be turned off at BRT stations, Super Stops, and the CTC on Aug 1.

The new system also eliminates 10 Trip, 31 Day S-pass, and Summer Youth magnetic-stripe paper passes. Those, along with 2 Hour and 1 Day passes, will no longer be sold at the CTC, online, or at vending machines.

IndyGo 2 Hour and 1 Day Passes will still be available for purchase with cash on buses.

IndyGo will host several open house sessions to help riders with the transition. During this time, officials will be available to talk about new features or assist with creating a MyKey+ account or card. Spanish and Haitian Creole interpreters will also be on hand.

IndyGo

MyKey+ Open House Sessions

July 6 – 17: Monday through Friday from 7 – 9 a.m. and 5 – 7 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 7 – 9 a.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Aug. 17 – 28: Monday through Friday from 7 – 9 a.m. and 5 – 7 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 7 – 9 a.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Saturdays in July and August: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

MyKey+ Timeline

July 1: MyKey+ cards and app launch.

MyKey+ cards and app launch. July 31: Last day to add money to MyKey accounts.

Last day to add money to MyKey accounts. Aug. 1: Ticket vending machines turned off.

Ticket vending machines turned off. Aug. 31: Last day to use remaining MyKey funds.

Last day to use remaining MyKey funds. Sept. 1: MyKey no longer accepted.

MyKey+ is part of a regional system called EZFare. It will allow riders to purchase tickets and passes across transit agencies in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.