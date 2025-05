INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver is in the hospital after the bus crashed on the south side Tuesday morning.

IndyGo says no passengers were on board when the crash happened.

Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the scene of South Emerson and Todd Road.

It appears the bus hit a guardrail and concrete barrier before driving over the center median, coming to a stop.

Police say the driver of the bus was awake and breathing, but was taken to the hospital after complaining of some pain.