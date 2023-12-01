IndyGo CEO resigns after nearly 5 years, interim leader named

INDIANAPOLIS — After nearly five years, IndyGo president and CEO Inez Evans plans to depart her position at the end of this calendar year.

Evans notified IndyGo of her plans and the resignation is planned to be accepted on December 14.

Mayor Hogsett issued the following statement following the announcement.

“During her time as President and CEO, Inez has led IndyGo through a pivotal time for the expansion of bus rapid transit. The agency launched the Red Line, weathered the challenges of the pandemic, and is now well on its way to constructing the Purple Line, with the Blue Line to follow,” Mayor Hogsett said in a statement. “Improved access to transit means better access to jobs, education and opportunities that boost quality of life. Our city is grateful for her service.”

The IndyGo Board of Directors are also beginning to release their thoughts on the move.

“Ms. Evans’ unwavering leadership and unparalleled expertise made her a true trailblazer. She will leave an indelible mark on Indianapolis. The IndyGo Board and the agency’s leadership are committed to uplifting her during this time of transition,” said Mary Ann Fagan, a member of IndyGo’s Board of Directors. “We are grateful to Jennifer Pyrz for stepping in as interim CEO. She understands this agency and the vital service the IndyGo team provides to the city of Indianapolis, and we have no doubt she will continue the positive trajectory of the journey we’ve been on.”

Pyrzhe is a civil engineer who earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Purdue University. She joined IndyGo in April 2020 as the agency’s Chief Development Officer and Vice President of Infrastructure, Strategy and Innovation, overseeing all day-to-day planning, design and construction at IndyGo.

She will serve as interim president and CEO moving forward.