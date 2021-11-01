IndyGo closing roads during Monumental Marathon; detours and route readjustments to be made

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo will be experiencing Red Line closures and route detours during the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon happening this Saturday, Nov. 6.

The course, which runs through the heart of downtown Indianapolis, will generate significant service impacts for transit riders as a result. Street closures and detours will go into effect when bus service starts Saturday morning and could last throughout the day until 5 p.m.

The following Red Line stations will be closed until the race is over:

Vermont

Statehouse

New Jersey

22nd Street

Fall Creek/Ivy Tech

18th Street and Meridian Street

The following two Red Line stations will experience limited service:

18th and Capitol Avenue — There will be no northbound service.

Park — The Red Line will be operating in two segments, one north of 38th Street and one south of 38th Street. Passengers continuing south of 38th Street are advised to exit at the temporary stop located at 38th and College, and walk one block west to the Park Station. Passengers continuing north of 38th Street should exit Park Station and walk one block east to 38th and College.

Due to the significant road closures, the following local routes in the downtown area are expected to have stop closures:

Route 2: All stops from 34th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 3: All stops from Michigan Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street.

Route 4: All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 5: All stops from 25th Street and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 6: All stops from Carson Transit Center to Indiana Avenue and West Street. All stops from Harding Street and 23rd Street to 36th Street and Totem Street.

Route 8: All stops from Washington Street and West Street to the Carson Transit Center. All stops from Maryland Street and West Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 10: All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street.

Route 11: All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Routes 12, 13, & 14: All stops from Virginia Avenue and East Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 15: All stops from 30th Street and Cold Spring Road to 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. All stops from West Street and Indiana Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 16: All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 18: All stops from Kessler Boulevard and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 19: All stops from 46th Street and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center. All stops from 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue to 46th Street and Central Avenue.

Route 21: All stops from Brookside Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 24: All stops from Kentucky Avenue and West Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 25: All stops from 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 28: All stops from Spring Mill Road and Kessler Boulevard to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 30: All stops from 30th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue to 19th Street and Belleview Place.

Route 31: All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 34: All stops from Michigan Road and Cold Spring Road to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 37: All stops from Michigan Street and West Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 38: All stops from 38th Street and Cold Spring Road to the Carson Transit Center.