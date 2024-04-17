IndyGo creates new social service coordinator position to help support vulnerable riders

INDIANAPOLIS — People from all walks of life ride IndyGo. Whatever their purpose for riding, the bus represents the community of Indianapolis.

However, IndyGo has noticed some of their most vulnerable riders can often be their most disruptive.

"When we have riders who are violating our code of conduct for any reason, that's something that we take very seriously,” Carrie Black, with IndyGo, said. “Sometimes the reason that maybe these riders are acting out or are not being compliant is something we can help with."

IndyGo currently does outreach work through their IndyGo Cares Community Outreach.

Riders like Antoinette Kyewalabye have taken advantage of some of those programs, from free produce to healthcare.

"They do have the clinic down here, so that is very helpful,” Kyewalabye said.

Sometimes, though, getting connected to those resources is something riders don’t know about. That’s where the IndyGo Social Service Coordinator will come in.

They will work with IndyGo bus drivers and security to identify riders who may need help from social service partners like Horizon House or the Indiana Department of Health.

"They are going to know just from being observant, riding our system, spending time at the CTC. They are going to see who the repeat offenders are,” Black said.

Community partners like Horizon House say having someone in this role will help them help people who may be falling through the cracks.

"We only know what we know,” Courtney Kay Meyers, Director of Development at Horizon House, said. “It's the time and talents of the entire community that are needed and necessary to make sure that we all do better."

The IndyGo social services coordinator is brand new and was funded through the IndyGo budget and grants. IndyGo is taking applications for the job. They hope to have someone hired within the next 6 months. If you are interested in applying or finding out more about the position, click here.

Those in need of social services will be connected through the social service coordinator.