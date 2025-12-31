INDIANAPOLIS — As with many costs in recent years, expenses for IndyGo have risen, and fares are about to follow. The transit agency will raise prices in the new year, marking its first fare increase in 16 years.

“Every little thing… like even just a dollar, it all adds up to something, and it’s not very convenient to say the least,” Keaton Kirkley, an IndyGo bus rider, said.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

IndyGo fare increases set for 2026, first hike in 16 years

Kirkley takes the bus almost every day. Beginning in 2026, he will have to pay $2.75 to ride — a dollar more than the $1.75 he has been paying.

“I’m not sure why they are doing it, I don’t know what reason they have given for it… But the bus fare already is just like even $10, it goes by so fast,” Kirkley said.

IndyGo says there is a good reason for the increase.

“Rising costs in fuel and vehicle maintenance and labor, and so to meet those needs, we looked at this increase,” Lisa Soard, the director of communications for IndyGo, said.

The base fare is increasing from $1.75 to $2.75, allowing riders to travel for two hours. The price of a daily pass will rise from $4 to $6. IndyGo Access riders will also see an increase in half fares, from 85 cents to $1.35.

WRTV

“We’ve been looking at this for several years; this is not anything that came out of the blue for us,” Soard said.

Some riders say the fare increase will not affect them.

“It’s still cheaper compared with a car, it’s a very good price,” Roger, a regular IndyGo user, said.

Others say they will have to budget more carefully.

“I’m definitely going to have to save up more, definitely like put more of that in the budget. It’s just a whole lot, and there is already so much you have to account for anyways,” Kirkley said.

IndyGo is offering free rides after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will run a Saturday bus schedule on New Year’s Day.

For more information about IndyGo’s fare changes, visit the agency’s website.