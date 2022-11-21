IndyGo offering free rides on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyGo announces free ride service on Thanksgiving Day. A service formerly known as Open Door will provide free rides to the public on fixed routes and IndyGo Access Service. Regular fares will resume Friday, November 25.

According to IndyGo, buses will follow the Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day. The Customer Care hours will be 7 a.m to 4 p.m and The Care Center Desk at the Julia M. Carson Center hours will be 9 a.m to noon. Regular Care Center hours will resume Friday, November 25.

IndyGo will also offer free rides on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve after 8 p.m.

Visit IndyGo for more information on holiday hours and to plan your trip.