IndyGo proposes fare increase after 15 Years

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is proposing to raise fares by $1.00 to $2.75 per trip for the first time in over 15 years.

According to the company, the decision comes as operating costs have risen due to inflation, fuel prices, and increased labor costs.

IndyGo has not adjusted fares since 2008, and without this increase, the transit agency said it might have to reduce services or delay upgrades.

The proposed change also includes the retirement of 10-trip tickets, 31-day tickets, S-Passes, and Summer Youth Passes by January 1, 2026. This shift aligns with IndyGo's goal to transition to the MyKey electronic fare system, which is said to offer more flexibility and convenience for riders.

The additional fare revenue will help cover rising costs for fuel, maintenance, and support services. This adjustment is essential to keep buses running reliably and to support the workers who ensure safe service.

IndyGo plans to implement the fare increase all at once to minimize disruptions for riders.

IndyGo will hold public meetings and virtual forums to discuss the changes. Residents can submit their opinions online or by mail.

For more information and to share feedback, visit IndyGo.net/value-of-transit.