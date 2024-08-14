IndyGo Purple Line to launch this October

INDIANAPOLIS — After almost a year of construction, IndyGo's new Purple Line bus route has an official launch date: October 13.

The line will run just over 15 miles connecting Lawrence to downtown.

Crews are putting in the final weeks of making the finishing touches on bus stops and new technology coming into play.

"I've used the bus system for the last 30 years," said Lee, who rides the IndyGo bus. "The purple line is going to be straight to the point and not going to take long and is going to be very helpful."

The Purple Line will run along the Red Line on Meridian and Capitol Streets, largely replacing route 39.

A local income tax increase from 2016 and federal transportation administration funds are helping to foot the bill of the project.

"The Purple Line is within walking distance of more than 130,000 jobs and walking distance of about 60,000 people," said Carrie Black, IndyGo spokesperson. "We're just putting the finishing touches on the 18 brand new stations, installing those ticket vending machines, real time screens and benches."

Black says the project includes road improvements, drainage systems, construction of sidewalks and more.

On top of that, there will be a new way to pay and it's before you get on the bus.

"We want people to convert to MyKey, get a MyKey card," said Black. "You can get those from the ticket vending machines along the red line or at our Carson Transit Center."

IndyGo says you can also download the MyKey app right onto your cell phone, and then you can load your fare there onto the app so you could just scan a QR code at the stop.

