IndyGo: Redline Enhancement work along Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is informing riders that Redline Enhancements will start along Meridian Street beginning on or after Monday, May 22.

The enhancements will occur between on Meridian between 30th and 38th Streets.

According to IndyGo, the work will include bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring and is expected to continue through late June.

For drivers, IndyGo says traffic will be detoured around the bus station closures using Central Avenue.

For riders, IndyGo says the 30th, 34th and 38th street Red Line stations on Meridian Street will be closed.

Northbound service will be temporarily shifted to local stops on Illinois street.

Southbound service will be temporarily shifted to local stops on Capitol Avenue.

For more information about the project, and to sign up to receive weekly updates, visit IndyGo’s website here.