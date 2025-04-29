IndyGo says cameras could soon be coming to bus stops and nearby intersections

INDIANAPOLIS — As the City of Indianapolis continues to invest in pedestrian safety, cameras could soon come to IndyGo buses and nearby intersections.

The goal? IndyGo says is to study the “close calls” between bus riders, drivers and those who walk and bike.

“The project is important for IndyGo because it will help us understand our riders’ feelings of safety around certain intersections and bus stops,” Christian Cambron, project manager of capital projects at IndyGo told WRTV.

IndyGo says the project is called “near-miss analysis” and that cameras will be placed at IndyGo bus stops and nearby intersections, some that have quite a few crashes.

“It will help us respond to those feelings in time with infrastructure improvements and operational improvements,” Cambron added.

WRTV spoke to riders about how they feel about the expected cameras.

“If you have been around Indianapolis, there are some places where this is not very good lighting, so the only way you can see things are from inside, or the interior of the bus,” Indianapolis resident Maurice Bell said.

IndyGo said more than 30 cameras are expected to be installed later this summer.