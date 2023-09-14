Watch Now
IndyGO sees increase in riders as inflation continues to increase

WRTV's Adam Schumes shows us how some Hoosiers are turning to public transportation to cope with inflation.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Sep 14, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Inflation continues to be a topic on the minds of Hoosiers all over the state — whether it’s finding ways to save on food or finding a way to make ends meet.

According to Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of goods and services increased by 3.7% in the 12-month period that ended in Aug.

“It’s fine. I just enjoy my little ride and play my game,” Curtis Jones said.

Jones says he is one of the hundreds of people who ride the IndyGo bus each week.

“I go about seven miles every time I go,” Jones said.

IndyGo data shows that more than 3,433,909 people rode the bus as of July 2023. Through July 2022, data shows 3,085,856 rode the bus.

“Sometimes that was dictated by the seasons, whether that’s summer or winter, or people are working or on vacation. Sometimes it’s dictated by things like inflation or high gas prices,” Carrie Black, with IndyGo, said.

Financial studies show that Americans on average spend up to $200 a month on gas.

An IndyGo pass for 31 days runs for about $60. A one-day pass is $4.

“It’s definitely a lot cheaper, especially with the gas prices and everything,” Jones said.

For more information on IndyGo passes, click here.

