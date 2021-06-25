IndyGo to make schedule adjustments beginning Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Sunday, IndyGo is making several schedule adjustments in an effort to improve on-time performance.

Adjustments include the following:

· Routes 2, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 24, 25, 28, 31, 37, 90, 901 and 902 will have slight timing adjustments to improve on-time performance.

· Routes 90, 901 and 902 will have slight route changes. All trips between Routes 90 and 901 will require a transfer.

· Routes 5, 6, 25 and 31 trip times will shift by as much as 15 minutes.

· Route 6 outbound trips will end at Clifton and 30th streets. Inbound trips will continue to 36th Street and Totem Lane, and back downtown.

· Routes 10 and 37 will have minor route changes at Eskenazi Hospital that will include the elimination of two stops and the addition of one new stop closer to the Roudebush VA Medical Center.

Additionally, the Julia M. Carson Transit Center (CTC) will close from 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday due to street construction. A temporary transfer station will be set up at Lucas Oil Stadium.

These scheduled adjustments are available on Google Maps, the Transit App and by texting the five-digit stop ID to 463-208-4344. Downloadable schedules online and printed schedules will be available the week of June 27.

Printed schedules can be found by:

· Calling IndyGo Customer Service at 317.635.3344.

· Visiting the IndyGo Customer Service Center, located in the Carson Transit Center at 201 E. Washington St.

