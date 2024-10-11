IndyGo to offer free transportation on Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is part of an effort to make sure transportation access isn't a barrier for voters on Election Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, AARP and IndyGo are waiving fees for anyone who takes the bus to make it easier to cast their ballot.

WRTV spoke to voters who plan on taking the bus on Election Day and say they are grateful.

"I have a choice to make a change," said Iris Jefferson. "I'm not sure I will have the funds to get me to my polling place, so this will really help."

"AARP Indiana has offered a sponsorship to the IndyGo foundation to offer free rides for this election season," said Addison Pollolock, with AARP Indiana. "AARP Indiana has more than 35 years of non-partisan voter engagement."

Pollolock says it's pushing the logistics of voting to make sure voters know how and where to go.

"Any rider on IndyGo can ride the bus for as long as they need to on Election Day," said Pollolock. "The fare bus will be covered."

Pollolock says free rides will also be available to communities in Evansville and Fort Wayne.

To track your voting route on IndyGo's website, click here.

AARP says that the free rides will not be available for early voting which has already started.

The Marion County clerk's office says so far this year, more than 3,000 people have cast their ballot early.