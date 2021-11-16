IndyGo unveils new filtration, cleaning system for busses

INDIANAPOLIS — A big change is coming for all IndyGo buses that may have you breathing a little bit easier.

IndyGo has formed a partnership with Indiana-based Lumin-Air, intending to increase clean and breathable air on all buses.

Lumin-Air will equip IndyGo's full fleet with active air filtration and a UVC lighting system to help continuously remove pathogens, allergens, and odors from the air that riders breathe.

IndyGo will be the first transit agency in the nation to install this system on its full fleet.

Photo provided/Jonathon Christians WRTV

"We understand that respiratory diseases like COVID-19 and the flu are primarily spread through airborne droplet nuclei that someone that's infected breathes out and then is inhaled by someone else, so with this system that IndyGO is installing on all their buses we'll be reducing the contaminate level and the pathogen level that is circulated throughout the bus," Dan Fillenwarth, Lumin-Air President and co-owner said.

Teams from IndyGo and Lumin-Air will work to install the air infiltration system on the fleet of buses over the next several months.