IndyGo's Purple Line launches Sunday, expected to bring economic boost

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, IndyGo will begin operations of its Purple Line.

The line goes as far north as Ft. Ben in Lawrence, down 38th Street, connects with the Red Line at Meridian Street, and continues service to the downtown transit center.

The line will eliminate current stops alongside Route 39 and replace them with bus stations in the middle of the roadway, creating bus-only lanes along most of 38th Street.

Indianapolis residents who use the bus system are looking forward to the added line.

"I'm trying to figure that out, too. They said to go to the transit center and they'll let us know where to pick up the Purple Line," said Debviene White.

White says she and her husband use the bus every day.

"Wherever we gotta go, we catch IndyGo," said White.

In an email, Indy Chamber says the new line will bring an economic boost to the area it serves.

According to IndyGo, there are 134,000 jobs within walking distance and this transit route is unlocking access to employment and opportunities for nearly 60,000 people.

Indy Chamber says it could take five to 10 years to see the real impact but expect mixed-use developments with affordable housing, retail spaces, and community-focused amenities.

They've already had interest in revitalizing properties around key stops like 38th & Arlington and the Meadows, which could attract retail, food hubs, and small businesses catering to residents and commuters.