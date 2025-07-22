IndyGo's Social Services Coordinator shows commitment goes beyond the bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Julian Morris takes the Red Line from home to his job in Broad Ripple.

"Compared to Lyft, it’s cheaper. You don’t have to wait too long because a bus comes every 10 to 15 minutes," he said.

Morris says he stays alert while on the bus.

“I gotta make sure I’m paying attention on my phone and my surroundings," Morris said.

IndyGo says it's often criticized for being a dangerous place for people to ride.

In recent months, the public transit provider has taken an even more focused approach towards addressing these issues.

Encouraging news for Jacob Smith.

“I’ve never had a problem with the bus, but you never know what can happen," Smith said.

Some of IndyGo’s enhanced safety measures include:

•added video surveillance

•fare inspection with more education

•zero tolerance policy for passenger misconduct, violent behavior and fare evasion

•additional police officers at the transit center and on buses

Social Services Coordinator T.A. Ward is another piece to the puzzle.

Ward is a licensed social worker focused on meeting riders' needs beyond transportation.

Ward says riders’ most common needs are housing, employment, food, and clothes.

“People who may be hanging around our facilities, our bus stops, in our community, or even riding the buses. I connect those people with resources in the community that can help relieve whatever pain they may be experiencing," he said.

Ward says a friendly face can have a positive impact on someone’s day.

“We can make a difference with someone you don’t know. A stranger is a friend you haven’t met yet," he said.

IndyGo is in the process of adding a new role called transit safety officer to provide additional low-level intervention and de-escalation.

These agents will patrol stations, create a presence, prevent issues and add to fare inspection & enforcement.