IndyHumane receives grant to save orphan kittens

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane received a grant from Orphan Kitten Club to save orphan kittens in 2023.

The $27,000 Mightycat Grant will create safe and healthy futures for 200 community kittens.

Indyhumane will partner with Indy Neighborhood Cats (INC), a volunteer group that cares for the Indianapolis cat population.

INC will surrender at least 200 kittens (5 per week for 40 weeks) to IndyHumane’s Michigan Road shelter.

The program will focus on medical service, foster care, and adoption preparation to ensure the kittens can find loving homes.

"Orphan kittens are by far the most fragile population we serve. Unfortunately, a lack of public education about spay/neuter and kitten care means that kitten season brings a deluge of highly fragile kittens, often unnecessarily separated from their moms to our shelter," IndyHumane CEO, Donna Casamento said. "We increasingly see kitten season not just in the summer months, but continuing all year, so the help from Orphan Kitten Club is really needed and we're so grateful to have it."