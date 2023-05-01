IndyHumane waiving adoption fees during national "Empty the Shelters" event

INDIANAPOLIS — Having a new best friend just became easier in Indianapolis.

As part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event nationwide, Indy Humane is waiving all adoption fees between May 2 and May 15.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia to bring its Spring National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event to more than 350 shelters in 45 states, including Indy Humane.

"BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters” is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia's partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event."

“We’re excited to be participating in Bissell’s Empty the Shelters this year,” said Donna Casamento, IndyHumane’s CEO. “Our shelter is already bursting with so many amazing pets and the busy summer months haven’t even begun. We are ready to make some great matches during this event.”

IndyHumane is currently in need of help with adopting large breed dogs.

All IndyHumane pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and have up-to-date vaccinations. They’re ready for you to take home and spoil.