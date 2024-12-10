Indy's clinician-led response team will expand to North District in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The city's mental health unit, also known as its clinician-led response team, is expanding across Indianapolis to the north side.

By expanding to the north district, around 192,000 more residents will have access to the city's clinician-led response team when they call 911 for a mental health crisis.

Next month, the team will start responding to non-violent mental health calls between Fall Creek and parts of Michigan Road up to 96th Street.

The team is made up of clinicians and peer specialists trained to provide resources to people experiencing a mental health episode.

"The reason that we decided to expand to the north district is just because of the quantity of mental health calls that are received and go unanswered. We reviewed the data and decided our best next space to go to," said Director of Operations for Stepping Stones Therapy Center, Andrea Brown.

Right now, the clinicians serve the downtown and east districts.

"We've been consistently busy. We have responded to over 900 calls since January 1, and that has resulted in about 600 individuals that we have assisted," said Brown.

"I think it's great. A lot of people around here in the neighborhood, they need help, but you never know it until you talk to them," said Jimmy Rose.

North district residents Rose and Laura Scheffer both feel having this option when calling 911 is comforting.

"It really shows that we care about folks who need resources and health and it makes me feel safer knowing that folks who have the proper training and tools to help in mental health situations are available in the area," said Scheffer.

Members will also service St. George Apartments, a new permanent supportive housing for the homeless.

Nikki Watson, with Horizon House, said it's been life-changing for other housing units.

"It's provided a safety net. It's allowing people to feel safe in the space that they're in at that moment in the point of crisis. To have a partnership like CLCR, it really allows us to address the crisis in the moment, while we're also working on housing options," she said.

"Oh, it's made a tremendous difference," said Brown. "People know that when they see the CLCR, they see a team of compassionate, empathetic individuals who are trained in mental health to assist them with whatever they may need."

Members of the team will be available 24/7 and is separate from IMPD's Mobile Crisis Assistance Team.

IMPD will respond when a threat is presented.

“Thanks to the Clinician-Led Community Response team, hundreds of our residents in IMPD’s Downtown and East districts are getting the care they need when experiencing a behavioral health emergency,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “By expanding these services to North District, the CLCR team can extend the reach of their compassionate work. They are not only helping individuals in crisis, but they are also helping keep neighbors safe by ensuring law enforcement can focus on public safety issues while trained clinicians attend to calls related to mental health crises.”

The CLCR program was first launched in IMPD’s Downtown district on July 1, 2023, to address mental health and substance use disorders.

In instances of non-violent situations, CLCR clinicians, rather than police officers, are the first to arrive to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis or addiction-related issue.

The program expanded to IMPD’s East District on February 5, 2024, and now operates 24/7 in both East and Downtown districts. The team provides crisis intervention, de-escalation, referrals, and transportation to community partners for further evaluation and intervention.

“We’re not just focused on immediate intervention," said Brown. "We’re also working toward fostering long-term wellness and building trust within Indy’s broader community.”

CLCR is part of the City of Indianapolis’ broader response to community mental health needs.

IMPD’s Mobile Crisis Assistance Teams (MCAT) continue to operate across the city, pairing officers with trained clinicians from Eskenazi Health to handle mental health-related calls.

These teams bring a collaborative approach, allowing law enforcement to address safety concerns while trained professionals provide critical mental health expertise and resources.

