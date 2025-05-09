Indy's clinician-led team to host town halls to meet residents in north, downtown and east districts

INDIANAPOLIS —The team of clinicians and peer specialists that responds to non-violent mental health situations wants to hear from you.

It is hosting a series of town halls to connect with community members.

The job of Indy's clinician-led community response team is to help people living in downtown and on the east and north sides who may be suffering from a mental health emergency.

"We want to make sure that they feel like human beings, that they matter, that they're not just a number," said clinician Joshua Brainard.

To address an uptick in calls concerning mental health crises, the team just expanded to the north side at the beginning of the year. The idea is to have someone without a badge and uniform responding and addressing these crises.

Teams operate in groups of three 24/7.

Brainard's job on the team is to assess and refer resources.

"If you're feeling overwhelmed, you're not sure where to go for resources, you're worth it. You're not bothering us. You can call 911 anywhere in the Indianapolis area, ask for a clinician, and we'll come out and see what we can do to help you out," said Brainard.

The team says you don't have to suffer alone.

"I think that CLCR [Clinician Lead Crisis Response] is bridging the gap, taking the stigma away from mental health. Individuals of all economic status being able to assess resources and I've seen like the comfort of individuals like even when we go out into the community the comfort that CLCR brings to individuals," said Clinical Supervisor Natalie Jeffers.

Peer Specialist Michael Lumpkin said they have all overcome their own struggles and are seeing success on scenes.

"A lot of times in the field, the intervention that has the most effect is just connecting with someone, letting them get it out, and then accepting that working through them. Really caring. That is the intervention, just that in itself changes the outcome more than I can say," said Lumpkin.

WRTV

Director of Programming Lorraine Conwell said the increase is a good thing because more resources are being provided.

"What we are seeing is that our calls are increasing on the north side. So, just as downtown and east, our neighbors in that district have mental health needs and our team is responding," said Conwell.

To connect with the communities they serve, CLCR will be hosting a series of town halls in each district where people can ask questions.

"Free food is always nice, but a chance to engage, to hear ideas and kind of have a conversation of what we're doing and the impact we're having and how they can get involved," said Lumpkin.

Resident Kristel Tippins wasn't previously aware of the intervention team. She believes the services are an asset to the community.

"I think it's needed this day in age," Tippins said. "I know it could easily happen to people in my community."

Jeffers shared what signs to watch out for in loved ones who may need services.

"They'll tend to isolate. You want to watch out for if a person who's normally like chipper or had lots of energy they you start to see a decrease. Fatigue. You wanna watch out for low motivation," said Jeffers. "Sometimes people also will change their mood drastically, change in appearance, change in appetites, things like that."

All meetings run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations on these dates:

