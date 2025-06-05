Indy's FOP President meets with President Trump at the White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Richard Snyder met with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, according to his post on X.

BREAKING: Indy FOP met with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi today at the White House



FOP shared examples of Revolving Door of Criminal Justice Tragedies #FollowThrough #StandingTheLine #FOP pic.twitter.com/EOFPzVawKU — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) June 5, 2025

According to the post, Snyder was in Washington to "share examples of revolving door of criminal justice tragedies."

Per his biography on X, Snyder serves as President of Indy FOP, which serves over 3,000 members in Central Indiana.