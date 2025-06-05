Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indy's FOP President meets with President Trump at the White House

Snyder2.jpg
<i>Vic Ryckaert/WRTV</i>
<i>Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder.</i>
Snyder2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Richard Snyder met with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, according to his post on X.

According to the post, Snyder was in Washington to "share examples of revolving door of criminal justice tragedies."

Per his biography on X, Snyder serves as President of Indy FOP, which serves over 3,000 members in Central Indiana.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for Pacers coverage!