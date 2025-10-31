Indy's "most intense" haunted house to permanently close

INDIANAPOLIS — What's been deemed Indy's most intense haunted house is permanently shutting its spooky doors.

Nightmare on Edgewood has been scaring people for 48 years.

"Customers come out screaming, crying, laughing, just having a good time," said owner Kevin Cook. "We're full-contact touch haunted house. We'll touch you, move you around, direct you different ways. There is a chicken vest for anyone that's too scared. That lets our guys know not to touch you," he said.

This year, the fear takes you through a haunted movie theater.

"So, you'll be in a house-themed movie, then you go into a factory, abandoned factory movie, and then our grand finale, the Conley Farm, is the last movie, and it has a very special ending that is probably the best thing we've ever pulled off," said Cook.

After next week, the thrill will end. Owner Kevin Cook has been involved since he was 7.

"And it's probably been the highlight of my life. This has been a blast," said Cook.

Nightmare on Edgewood is only open 18 nights of a year, but they have to pay the bills year-round. It is the Halloween season that carries them.

"It takes a small army," Cook said. "As for me, every dime. Every year, we put every dime back into this haunted house, into the staff, into the crew, into the sets, none of us really do it for the pay."

Cook said 50 to 60 people fill the building after working their full-time jobs all day. At night, their job is to chase visitors and give them an experience.

"They are real people. There's nurses, physical therapists, teachers, army guys. The staff just loves morphing into their other side at night. it's a release," he said.

Expenses, medical and family reasons are why Cook said it's time to move on. They're searching for a buyer, and he hopes someone will continue this legacy.

"I want the memory to just be the fun that it brought the city, the scares obviously also, but the good times, the adrenaline rush, and for this weekend and next weekend, I'm just hoping to pack the house," said Cook.

Nightmare on Edgewood off Meridian Street is open this weekend from 7 p.m. until midnight. As long as you are in line by midnight, you will get to go through the house.

After next weekend, they will be closed for good unless they find a new buyer.