Indy's Sidedoor Bagels named one of country's best bagels (outside of NYC)

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy's self-proclaimed only locally owned bagel shop, Sidedoor Bagels, has been named of the country's best bagels (outside of New York City).

The honor came down from Bon Appetit.

The article shared the 24 best bagel shops in the country that does not include the famed shops of New York City.

Sidedoor Bagels opened their storefront in 2021 after a kickstarter campaign from fans of the bagels made by Josh Greeson.

The contributor for Bon Appetit says, "Whatever you do, show up ready for lines, which snake down the street during the weekend rush."

Their best tip for those visiting is to plan your visit around the store's bagel of the day.

Sidedoor Bagels' menu changes daily. They are open from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. from Tuesday - Saturday.