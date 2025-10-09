Indy's Vacant to Vibrant program transforms vacant lots into affordable homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Nonprofit developers across Indianapolis are breathing new life into once-blighted properties through the city's Vacant to Vibrant program, converting abandoned lots acquired from the city's land bank into affordable housing for residents.

The program, which relaunched this spring with renewed focus on affordable housing, has already listed approximately 200 vacant and abandoned residential lots for development.

Organizations like Southeast Neighborhood Development, known as SEND, have been leading the charge in transforming entire neighborhoods one block at a time.

In the Norwood neighborhood on the southeast side, the impact is already visible. SEND has built 22 homes since 2019, with all but two located in Norwood, primarily using properties acquired through the land bank program.

"The thing that I love most about the work that we do is that we do focus our efforts block by block," said Kelli Mirgeaux, president of Southeast Neighborhood Development. "You really start to see the impact that you make when you concentrate your efforts block by block in a neighborhood."

Brenda McAtee has witnessed this transformation firsthand.

"We're getting beautiful homes put in the neighborhood," McAtee said.

The 50-year Norwood resident and current president of the Norwood Neighborhood Association says the changes have restored community pride.

"The kids. It gives them so much pride now to see that the neighborhood is not a rundown neighborhood. They walk the neighborhood. They like walking and riding the bikes and stuff, where at first they weren't doing all that." McAtee said.

The program requires the buyer to commit to redeveloping purchased properties within two years, ensuring swift action on neighborhood improvement.

"This program is all about eliminating something that's detrimental in our neighborhoods and transforming those detrimental places into community assets," said Matt Hostetler from the Department of Metropolitan Development.

Piers Kirby, also from the Department of Metropolitan Development, noted the program's early success since its spring relaunch.

"Since we launched the program in spring of this year, we have listed approximately 200 vacant and abandoned residential lots, and we've been receiving applications for those lots," Kirby said.

The initiative extends beyond nonprofit developers, welcoming residents who want to contribute to solving the housing crisis. For neighborhoods like Norwood, where community pride runs deep, the program represents hope for continued revitalization.

"It’s about the need we are meeting. There is a housing crisis, there is a shortage of affordable housing. We're just here to play our small part in addressing that crisis," Mirgeaux said.