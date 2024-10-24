Infant Loss Awareness Month: Indy mother urges others to find the resources they need

INDIANAPOLIS— October is Infant Loss Awareness Month, a time to remember and bring support to families who have experienced the tragedy of losing a baby.

"A piece of me died that day," said Jessie Lindsey, angel mom. "I went in on Christmas Eve, 2018 and they told me she was 30 and a half weeks at that point without a heartbeat."

For Indianapolis mother Jessie Lindsey, her first pregnancy turned into tragedy.

Her baby passed shortly after delivery.

Lindsey says when it came to support, she felt like the medical system failed her.

"When I left the hospital I was given a box with a few items in it and then they told me to go to their hospitals website for resources," said Lindsey.

She says other families going through this need direction in finding support.

Places like Riley's Pathways Bereavement Program in Indianapolis is one of many.

"Grief is a journey and it lasts forever," said Rebekah Delaney, Clinical Coordinator.

Delaney says Indiana ranks number eight in the nation for most infant mortality deaths.

"Support groups are extremely helpful when navigating the grief journey," said Delaney. "I meet parents where they are at the time of loss and try to identify what their priorities are."

Delaney says what each parent needs is different.

"Some parents need to mentally detach from the loss, which is okay and their right. In those situations, I review disposition options and grief support resources," said Delaney. "Some parents want to do all testing possible in which I would review placental pathology, genetics, and autopsy options. We review memory making options and discuss what would be most meaningful."

Other good resources in Indianapolis include: Amos’ Anchors, Star Legacy Foundation, Postpartum Support International, Hannah’s Wish, and the Scotty Michael Foundation.

As for Lindsey, she says she is trying to create a purpose for the pain she lived.

"If I can help another family through their pain it gives me a purpose and helps keep my daughter's memory alive," said Lindsey.

