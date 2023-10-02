Inmate dies in Wayne County Jail

WAYNE COUNTY — An inmate reportedly died in Wayne County jail last Sunday, according to Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

On Sep. 27, jail staff discovered 47-year-old Mica Shawn Griffith had a blockage to his airway.

According to the sheriff's office, jail corrections and medical staff immediately acted to clear his airway while waiting for the arrival of Richmond Fire Department EMS.

Griffith was transported to Reid Health. The sheriff's office says, at the time of transport, he had a pulse but was not breathing on his own. Griffith later died at the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, that same morning, Griffith intentionally dove headfirst from the top bunk of his cell to the floor, causing a significant laceration to the top of his head. He visited Reid Health for his head injury.

When he returned to Wayne County Jail, police say suicide precautions were implemented to minimize the potential for further harm.

Security video shows when Griffith was provided lunch in his cell, he reportedly shoved hotdogs and bread directly into his airway, result in the choking incident.

Griffith was lodged in the facility on Sep. 22, 2023 on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of operating while intoxicated.

A complete investigation into Griffith’s death is being conducted in cooperation with the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.