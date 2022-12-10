Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary Saturday afternoon

TERRE HAUTE- An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute this afternoon, officials said.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive.

Staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services.

Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured and at no point was there any public danger.

USP Terre Haute is a high security facility and houses 1,244 male offenders.