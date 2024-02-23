Input needed for community wide plan to improve animal welfare in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – A collaborative effort is underway to create a a new plan to improve animal welfare in Marion County.

The Steering Committee overseeing this effort is made up of representatives from 10 different key animal welfare organizations.

They aim to establish a comprehensive guide that will effectively enhance the support and care for local dogs and cats.

The Steering Committee for this community wide plan invites all Marion County residents to participate in a survey to share insights and inform the direction and priorities of the plan.

To participate in the survey, residents of Marion County are encouraged to visit : https://www.surveymonkey.com.

Para acceder al cuestionario en español, por favor use este enlace: https://www.surveymonkey.com.

The survey, designed to be completed anonymously, will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.

It is requested that each individual responds only once to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the data collected.

"We believe that by bringing together the collective wisdom and experience of our community, we can create a transformative plan for animal welfare in Marion County," said Darcie Kurtz, Executive Director at FIDO (Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside), which received grants from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and Lucky Dog Rescue to fund this project. "This survey is a crucial step in ensuring that community voices are heard and considered in shaping the future of animal welfare in Marion County.”

In addition to surveying Marion County residents through this survey, the Steering Committee is gathering insight from the local animal welfare partners and experts, and is reaching out to the broader animal welfare community across the country.