Internship programs aim to bridge the gap, cultivate young talent in construction

MOORESVILLE — Over 40% of the workforce in the construction industry is expected to retire by 2031, yet only 3% of young people are interested in pursuing a career in this field, according to a recent report from the Building Talent Foundation.

This trend could have significant implications for the future of the field.

Owen Ramsey, a construction management major at Purdue University, is spending his summer as an intern with homebuilder Taylor Morrison in Mooresville.

Having started with little knowledge in June, Ramsey reflects on his rapid growth.

"I've gone from knowing pretty much nothing in June to being able to do this pretty much on my own at this point,” Ramsey said.

His internship encompasses a comprehensive look at the construction process.

"Starts from the slab being poured in the ground to the finished product where we hand the keys off to the new homeowners," Gary Guess, Senior Superintendent at Taylor Morrison, said.

Under the guidance of Guess, Ramsey is gaining hands-on experience that he emphasizes is crucial to attract more young people to the industry.

"There’s a lot of people that don't really want to get in a hands-on type job," Guess said. "We're trying to get people interested in it at an early age so they can learn it's not just going out and swinging a hammer or standing out in the hot sun all day."

As baby boomers near retirement, the construction sector faces intensified talent shortages. Research from ADP indicates many millennials and Gen Zers are opting for non-labor jobs, further compounding the problem.

"My whole family's been in construction my whole life… I've never even looked in another direction. It's always been construction for me. I just like being outside more than anything. I don't wanna sit inside of an office all the time," Ramsey said.

This summer, Ramsey is one of 60 interns working with Taylor Morrison across the country.

The company’s end goal is to cultivate a pipeline of talent to ensure the future strength of the construction workforce.

"Us older people are going to be gone, and we need those young guys out here taking up for us," Guess said.

As the construction industry looks toward the future, the challenge remains: how to attract young workers to a field that is critical for building homes, infrastructure and communities across the nation.