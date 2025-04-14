Intoxicated juveniles lead deputies on pursuit, crash stolen vehicle

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Three teens led deputies on a high-speed pursuit on Friday night resulting in a crash, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the news release, Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on I65 around 11:31 p.m. Friday night.

When deputies located the car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the car accelerated to speeds over 110 mph.

During the pursuit, the suspected vehicle attempted to exit the interstate at the 64-mile marker when the driver lost control, going airborne and rolling over.

Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office

Bartholomew County Sheriff's say deputies took all three occupants into custody, all juveniles believed to have been intoxicated. The subsequent investigation discovered the car driven by the juveniles was reported stolen out of Indianapolis.

All three juveniles received medical treatment including a passenger who was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital by ambulance.

The 16-year-old driver is in the custody of the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center on charges of:



Possession of marijuana

Possession of stolen property

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

Operating while intoxicated

Operating while intoxicated – endangerment

Illegal consumption

The other 2 juveniles will have criminal charges forwarded due to their medical treatment.