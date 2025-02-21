Watch Now
Introducing Indianapolis Zoo’s Newest Member: A Baby Boy Orangutan

Olivia Claffey
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo has exciting news to share: Sirih, the orangutan, has given birth to a healthy male baby!

The new arrival joins the Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center, which now houses 12 orangutans. This birth is part of the Orangutan Species Survival Plan (SSP) managed by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“Our animal care team is thrilled, and both mom and baby are doing great,” said a zoo spokesperson.

Visitors can expect to see Sirih and her little one on public display soon, with updates and pictures to follow.

