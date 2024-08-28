Invest Hamilton County expanding their ‘InvestOnward Initiative’

HAMILTON COUNTY— Invest Hamilton County is expanding career pathway development, training and resources provided to justice-involved, mental health and recovery populations throughout Hamilton County.

Right now, InvestOnwardoffers a week-long course about the hospitality industry.

"I think I'd be really good in hospitality," said Mariam Singh, a participant.

Singh has had trouble finding a job after a felony arrest.

"Three-years-ago, I got my first and only felony and it's been hard for me to find out where I fit in, where I'm going. It greatly limits the job opportunities available," said Singh.

The course includes a training wage and Uber gift cards to ensure participants would find transportation to attend.

Participants focused on customer service skills, including handling special guest requests or complaints.

"A class designed to introduce soft skills related to hospitality, specifically front desk hotel operations," said Kelly Forner, the instructor.

Forner sees the need to fill jobs in the hospitality industry first hand, especially in the fastest growing county in the state.

"The need is always there," said Forner.

Margarita Diaz graduated from the course in May. She deals with anxiety and needed a career change. She's been applying for jobs at hotels in Hamilton County.

"There's a lot of jobs out there. Find something that will suit you that you won't feel depressed or overwhelmed. I'm glad I took this class and took something out of it," said Diaz.

In 2024, Invest Hamilton County hopes to expand these programs for justice-involved, mental health, and other underemployed populations across Hamilton County. This will include new property maintenance courses to help place participants into high-demand maintenance occupations across the community.

Along with these initiatives, InvestOnward also supports other courses and events to help underemployed populations.

An ongoing employability skills class is available to participants in partnership with Hamilton County Community Corrections.

In partnership with Ivy Tech Hamilton County and the Hamilton County Jail, an education empowerment class will launch in August, and participants can also receive credit from Ivy Tech Community College.

Jail Job and Resource Fairs, in partnership with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and TOWER Re-Entry Program, allow soon-to-be-released individuals to connect with potential employers. The next Jail Job and Resource Fair will take place on August 23.

