Investigation underway after body found in creek south of Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — Hendricks County Sheriff's Office and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating after a deceased person was found in a creek south of Plainfield.

According to police, the victim's body was found in a creek near the 7300 block of Co Rd, 750 E.

The deceased was transported to Hendricks County morgue for investigation, police said.

The body was "in less than pristine condition" according to investigators and identification may take some time.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for later today.

This is a developing story.