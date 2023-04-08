Watch Now
Investigation underway after body found in creek south of Plainfield

Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 12:33:23-04

PLAINFIELD — Hendricks County Sheriff's Office and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating after a deceased person was found in a creek south of Plainfield.

According to police, the victim's body was found in a creek near the 7300 block of Co Rd, 750 E.

The deceased was transported to Hendricks County morgue for investigation, police said.

The body was "in less than pristine condition" according to investigators and identification may take some time.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for later today.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

