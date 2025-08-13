Investigation underway following inmate death at Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY – Indiana State Police have launched an investigation following the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 12 at approximately 11:30 p.m., when jail deputies were conducting a routine cell check and discovered an unresponsive inmate.

Deputies initiated medical aid, but despite their life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene by officials from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

The identity of the deceased inmate will be released by the Coroner’s Office at a later date.

As the investigation progresses, the Indiana State Police Lafayette District Criminal Investigation Bureau is actively working on the case. So far, there is no indication of foul play associated with the inmate’s death.