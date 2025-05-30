Investigative committee reveals findings from harassment allegations against Hogsett administration

INDIANAPOLIS — The independent committee tasked with investigating sexual harassment allegations in Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's administration found the City-County was "legally compliant" in all instances of complaints in 2017, 2020 and 2023.

Fisher Phillips, the firm conducting the independent investigation, released a 54-page report of its findings in a meeting on Thursday.

As part of their investigation, Fisher Phillips reviewed existing Human Resources systems, policies and procedures.

According to the report, the goal was "to provide a summary of our investigatory work in this matter and related recommendations which the City-County Council may consider to better address sexual harassment and discrimination complaints going forward."

Fisher Phillips recommends that the City-County Council make changes to create a more "robust anti-harassment policy," including replacing the current HR Division with an independent Human Resources Board.

Statements

The following statements were released regarding the final report issued by Fisher Phillips to the City-County Council’s Investigative Committee.

I would like to commend the members of the City-County Council’s Investigative Committee for their due diligence in conducting an independent and thorough investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made against Thomas Cook.



I instructed my administration to fully cooperate in the investigative process conducted by the Council’s selected law firm of Fisher Phillips. I am appreciative to everyone who provided testimony and access to information, including work and personal texts and emails, as part of the investigation, especially the survivors who have had to revisit painful experiences and trauma.



While I have not had an opportunity to read the full report at this time, the findings are clear that the earlier investigations and resulting sanctions were handled appropriately and confidentially.



It remains crucial that the City has the best system in place for reporting, investigating, and dealing with harassment of any kind, which is why I will work with the City-County Council on how these recommendations may further strengthen efforts to create a safer, better workplace for everyone throughout the City’s operations. Mayor Joe Hogsett

“The Indiana Democratic Party is committed to building a safe work environment for all employees, volunteers and candidates. IDP has established a formal Code of Conduct and Ethics Process to allow timely and confidential reporting of allegations involving members or affiliates of the Party. Accusations can be submitted through the process on the IDP website.” Indiana Democratic Party Chair Karen Tallian

Next Steps

The committee members will thoroughly review the report and recommend further action to be taken by the Council.