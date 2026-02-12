Investigators ask for public assistance to identify a Fox Hollow murder victim

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Coroner's office is asking the public to help identify a victim connected to the Fox Hollow murder case.

On Tuesday, the corner's office said that through forensic genealogy, investigators have been able to identify the victim's father as Jerome Clarence "Jerry" Harvey.

Hamilton County Coroner's Office Jerome Clarence “Jerry” Harvey, father of the unidentified Fox Hollow victim

Harvey, now deceased, was described as 6’-5” tall. Investigators believe Harvey may have attended high school in Indianapolis during the early 1960’s, and say he worked in construction and lived in Indianapolis for the majority of his life. He may have operated a furniture store in Fort Wayne in the early 1970’s. He was known to frequent New Albany, Indiana.

A DNA profile from the remains determined a link to Harvey.

Public records indicate Harvey was married four times, and genetic evidence indicates Harvey’s previous wives may not be the mother of the unknown victim.

The victim is believed to be a young boy with pale skin, dark hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may have information about a male child connected to Jerry Harvey, particularly information regarding the child’s mother, is encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 317-770-4415.

“Even seemingly small details may be critical to identifying the victim and bringing resolution to this case,” Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison said in a press release.

In 1996, remains of at least 25 victims were found on Herb Baumeister's estate in Westfield. In recent years, investigators have been working to identify the young men and boys they believed were killed by Baumeister.

