Iozzo's Garden of Italy to open second location in Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — Iozzo's Garden of Italy, the longtime restaurant located in the Old Southside neighborhood of Indianapolis, will be opening a second location in downtown Franklin.

The Franklin Development Corporation approved the expansion of Iozzo's that will be located at 351 E. Jefferson St. The new restaurant has plans to open in early 2024.

The two-story, 3,500-square-foot restaurant will seat approximately 79 guests, with 20 additional seats in the bar area.

According to the restaurant, the menu will feature Iozzo’s classics like classic lasagna bolognese, homemade pasta and fresh seafood. The location will also offer signature wine collections.

Iozzo’s on Jefferson will employ 20 full-time and 15 part-time employees. The restaurant will serve lunch Monday through Friday and dinner seven days a week.

“As someone who grew up in Johnson County, I’m overjoyed with the plans for this new restaurant and our chance to continue my family’s legacy,” said South Meridian Restaurant Group, LLC, owner and founder Harris. “Iozzo’s Garden of Italy laid a strong foundation for our business to expand into new markets, and we know Franklin will be a great fit. We look forward to sharing our elevated menu and dining experience with new patrons on the Southside.”