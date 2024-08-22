IPS addressing concerns about its new background check, volunteer process

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is addressing concerns to its new background check and volunteer process.

It comes after some people voiced frustration about potential language and technology barriers, while others are concerned about the cost.

"I think they need to reevaluate this new process. It seems like it wasn't thoroughly researched," said Melissa Rank, who has volunteered with the district for years. "This is just adding up for families who might not have access to funds like that."

Rank is one of the many parent volunteers raising concerns about the new process.

The new protocol has some people pay for their own background check and, as of right now, is only available in English.

IPS posted the new application link on Facebook and dozens of comments echoed Ranck's concerns as others brought up barriers in technology.

Other parents pushed back saying they are glad the district is being so thorough when in comes to who is allowed in schools.

WRTV spoke with IPS and it says it's in the process of making changes to answer the questions raised.

Christina Aden Hamer is the Chief HR Officer for IPS and says people who apply to volunteer that have issues with payment or technology can directly report to the school principal, who can help relay the information to waive the fee.

Hamer said another option would be talking hand-in-hand with the schools PTA.

"We are really wanting to tackle this in a way that people know they have those extra resources available," said Aden-Hamer. "Right now, we are working on manually translating and creating an electronic form in those translated versions."

IPS says the application will be available in more languages in the next couple of days.

For a direct link to the application and FAQ click here.