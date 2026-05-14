IPS announces 2026 Summer Meal Service locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Public Schools will start its Summer Meal Service program on June 1.

The program offers up to two meals a day to children 18 or younger, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in a K-12 school.

The purpose of the program is to provide nutritious meals to children in areas classified as high-need when school is not in session. The program receives funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Indiana Department of Education.

Meals can be picked up at one of nine locations in the Indianapolis area. Participating schools are Washington Irving Neighborhood School, Fredrick Douglas, Theodore Potter, Carl Wilde, Anna Brochhausen, Merle Sidener Academy, Haughville Library Branch, Martin Luther King Community Center, and Stratford Apartments-Leasing Office.