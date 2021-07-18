IPS Back-to-School Festival happening Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will host a drive-thru Back-to-School Festival Monday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The event will be held in the Polar Bear Parking Lot, located on Illinois Street just north of 32nd Street. The entrance to this lot is on the west side of Illinois Street. Those taking public transportation/walking to the event site can go to the entrance located on 32nd Street between Illinois Street and Kenwood Avenue. If you are using IndyGo to get to the site, you want to get to the bus stop closest to 32nd Street and Illinois Street.

Free backpacks with school supplies will be available for students in Grades K–8 courtesy of Hensley Legal Group. Students and parents will receive important information, resources and other free giveaways. School IDs are not required.

Limited quantities and sizes of free school uniforms will also be provided through a partnership with the Betty Brooks Foundation. Uniforms are available on a first come/first-served basis and while supplies last.

IPS has also partnered with the Indiana Immunization Coalition to host a School Immunizations and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic during festival hours at the Butler University Laboratory School 60, located at 3330 N. Pennsylvania St.

The clinic will offer Hep B, DTaP, Polio and other required and recommended school vaccinations for students in Grades Pre-K–12, and the COVID-19 vaccine for students and families age 12 and older.

IPS' first day of school is August 2. More information is available here.