IPS expanding ‘The Future Center’ program aimed at helping students enter the workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is expanding a program to support students as they exit the classroom and enter the workforce.

"A student needs a caring adult in order to be successful," Graduation Coach Derrick Slack said. "This is more than one person handling the help, it's a whole team of people."

The Future Center at IPS is expanding into every single high school.

It provides support through career counseling, college specialists and other avenues to make sure every student has a future plan.

"We have a different vision for our students," Slack said. "We don't just want to usher you up after graduation with with no direction."

For Slack, the program's guidance comes full circle.

"It's important to me because I was one of these students," Slack said. "I was one of those tier two, tier three students on the cuffs of not graduating."

IPS says the expansion is critical because it addresses workforce needs in our area.

"Without equitable exposure, there cannot be equitable access," Kellye Harrison-Ayala, College Specialist, said.

She says building a college-going culture helps students navigate FAFSA, essays and admissions requirements.

"The students know that we have their best interest at heart," Harrison-Ayala said. "We are that GPS system to help them not make fatal errors as they're on their way to their destination."

IPS says the expansion is not only going to benefit students but also the entire city's economic workforce.

